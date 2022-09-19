Letter: DeSantis, Abbott disregard science at their own peril

Mitch McConnell is a survivor of polio. I remember polio and the iron lung. I am sure that McConnell knows the power of that tiny virus. Meanwhile his favorite governor in Florida, Ron DeSantis, likes to throw barbs at Dr. Anthony Fauci. A dangerous thing to do. The Covid-19 virus is not through with Florida and the rest of the United States. With schools starting and the nation’s population moving indoors, we are still open to another round of flu and other viruses. It’s not smart to laugh in the face of Mother Nature.

More importantly, nature has other surprises in store for science-less governors like Desantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, the hurricane season. Florida and Texas are often ground zero for massive hurricanes. Those two governors will need the federal government, plus other states, to face the winds and possibly rebuild.

DeSantis likes to belittle Fauci and the Florida schools and their teachers, but who will save him when the chips are down? Making fun of well-educated scientists, physicians and first responders may be easy from a comfy stage, but facing Florida’s many weaknesses will be intimidating. How long can DeSantis and Abbott outdistance floods and hurricanes?

Joe Yonder

Depew