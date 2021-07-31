Letter: Deny cryptocurrency owners use of damaging fossil fuels

For anyone tuning in late, cryptocurrency is a hard-to-understand digital form of money that takes enormous amounts of electric power to create, and which speculators are having a field day with. Towering utility bills are one of the main costs of running a cryptocurrency mine. Hence the latest strategy by Canadian cryptocurrency creator Digihost: Buy its own power plant, the Fortistar North Tonawanda gas plant in Niagara County.

But while cheaper for Digihost, gas-fueled energy is massively expensive for the health, safety, security and future of our society. Do you see the haze of wildfire smoke blowing in from the burning West? The fatal floods in Germany, Belgium and China? All these phenomena are due to burning fossil fuels, which has led to the inescapable climate crisis which is occurring right now.