Letter: Denial by anti-vaxxers makes the problem worse

For the same incomprehensible reasons, many people who trust Fox News believe that Dr. Anthony Fauci and other scientists are partisan hacks, and the handling of the coronavirus pandemic is just another political scuffle being manipulated by the Democrats to their political advantage.

It’s not only what Fox News talking heads explicitly fabricate concerning the vaccine roll-out and other preventative measures, they also fail to accurately report the newest developments and adaptations which is equally as damaging; but that’s nothing new in Fox’s world of partisan misrepresentations – if it doesn’t fit their narrative – trounce it or ignore it.

They have perpetuated disdain of mandatory mask wearing, doubts about vaccinations, they’ve politicized the when, where, and how of school openings, workplace protection mandates and other aspects of social and business activities. They generate doubt and confusion regarding mitigation efforts while inflicting damage to the legitimate science-based discourse surrounding this pandemic.