Letter: Denial by anti-vaxxers makes the problem worse

For the same incomprehensible reasons, many people who trust Fox News believe that Dr. Anthony Fauci and other scientists are partisan hacks, and the handling of the coronavirus pandemic is just another political scuffle being manipulated by the Democrats to their political advantage.
It’s not only what Fox News talking heads explicitly fabricate concerning the vaccine roll-out and other preventative measures, they also fail to accurately report the newest developments and adaptations which is equally as damaging; but that’s nothing new in Fox’s world of partisan misrepresentations – if it doesn’t fit their narrative – trounce it or ignore it.
They have perpetuated disdain of mandatory mask wearing, doubts about vaccinations, they’ve politicized the when, where, and how of school openings, workplace protection mandates and other aspects of social and business activities. They generate doubt and confusion regarding mitigation efforts while inflicting damage to the legitimate science-based discourse surrounding this pandemic.
Their contempt for observable, predictable and repeatable science is riddled with irresponsible partisan assumptions and a dangerous distrust of the scientific community. Yet they willingly cast their venerations and loyalty upon the most treacherous and deceitful con artist to ever have occupied the oval office, someone who made managing the pandemic so much worse than it would have been under the direction of a competent leader.
States that Donald Trump won in 2020 have some of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation, they include: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, West Virginia and Wyoming. Not coincidentally, those same states currently have the most accelerated rates of Covid-19/Delta transmissions, hospitalizations and deaths.
With Trump out of office for almost eight months, sickness and death still follow in his wake. Amazingly, too many people have not woken up to just how methodically and callously he deceived them regarding the dangers of this pandemic … and the toll continues to climb.
James Galbo
Buffalo