The Democratic Party is courting disaster if they nominate Joe Biden for another term in the White House. I like and respect the president, but he is failing in his speech and actions. The Republican radical right wing are looking to humiliate him any way they can.

His son Hunter has done him no favors. The right wing attacks him every day with wild charges, without proof, and he doesn't do anything to defend himself. Similar to what John Kerry did in 2004 when attacked by right wing false charges, no response cost him. White House Democrats need new faces to lead the party. Democrats need new faces to lead the party. Such as Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania or Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota to lead the party. They can win, old politicians cannot.