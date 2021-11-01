Letter: Dems must compromise if they want to get a deal

In negotiating their reconciliation bill, the current situation with House liberals is akin to calling an audible in football. The adage is “to take what they give you.” When the defense is playing a 3-deep zone is not the time to throw deep; it’s time to throw underneath. As in any negotiation, while it’s imperative to stand by principles, it’s also necessary to be willing to compromise. For the spending bill, it’s apparent that the “defense” of congressional Republicans and handfuls of Democratic moderates have the upper hand in limiting what’s possible.

It’s absolutely imperative for congressional Democrats and President Biden to pass something soon. House liberals need to take what they can realistically get: a $1.5 to $2.0 trillion deal. That, along with the trillion-dollar bipartisan infrastructure deal, for a total of 2.5 to $3.0 trillion would still be – to channel from then-Vice President Joe Biden after the passage of the ACA in 2010 – a “big bleep-in deal!”