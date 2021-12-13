Letter: Dems, GOP must find better representatives

I like most other Americans was deeply saddened by the recent death of the great American senator Bob Dole. He was an American first, something we seem to be sadly lacking in today’s deeply partisan politics on both sides of the aisle.

I will never forget President John F. Kennedy’s 1960 inauguration address when he said to all Americans “Ask not what your country can do for you but what you can do for your country.” I don’t think Sen. Bernie Sanders or Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would have applauded that line. Or Ronald Reagan’s famous Berlin speech where he said to the premier of the USSR “Mr. Gorbachev tear down this wall.”

These were U.S. presidents who were Americans first. Unfortunately former President Donald Trump seemed more concerned with his own personal agenda in saying he was campaigning for the two GOP senate candidates in Georgia after the general election of 2016 was over but spent his time trying to reverse his election loss rather than holding the Senate for the GOP. The GOP wound up losing both elections to the Democrats.