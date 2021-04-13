Letter: Dems are moving ahead, despite GOP opposition

To quote the great obstructionist, Sen. Mitch McConnell, “There is no education in the second kick of the mule.”

Now that the Democrats are in control, hope springs eternal for a switch from shoveling money into the pockets of the rich to helping middle- and lower-class Americans pull themselves out from an economy in ruins thanks, in large part, to the “former guy’s” mishandling of the ongoing pandemic resulting in 561,527 Americans dead and untold more left with lingering ailments and shredded pocketbooks.

Yet, once again, the GOP strategy isn’t to line up to help with answers for our citizens but instead to step up their obstruction to destroy anything positive from happening. McConnell and his ilk are masters of obstruction and are bent on keeping to that path.

It’s no wonder that the Democrats, now aware of the effects rendered by the first mule kick, have finally come to realize they have no choice but to go it alone even as screaming GOPers disingenuously cry foul for lack of bipartisanship.

According to the GOP, requesting all to wear a mask and get vaccinated is anti-American but blocking a voter from exercising their franchise is a matter of staid principle.