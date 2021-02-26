Letter: Demolishing the Skyway would be another mistake

Well, it’s a step in the right direction. Groups are coming forward that recognize that the Skyway is one of the architectural wonders of Buffalo, and that its demolition will be regarded in years to come, alongside the construction of the Scajaquada, the destruction of the Larkin Building and so many others, as proof that Buffalo doesn’t deserve any place in the list of great American cities.

I have no idea why this is not clear. The journey over the Skyway is an unequalled thrill. Going south, one gets a vantage of the lake not bettered except perhaps from the top of Seneca One tower. One flies almost above the KeyBank Center, gliding past the grain elevators. No longer earthbound below their hulking shapes, we soar like a bird among them, looking down the length of the lake shore. Going north, one sees the city looming, but then alights like a small plane at the foot of Delaware Avenue.

With its sinuous design – it curves at the top! – and its unparalleled views, the Skyway is the greatest bridge on the Great Lakes. We should exalt it as a worthy component of our architectural excellence.