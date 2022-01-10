Letter: Demolishing grain elevator diminishes city’s character

The State Supreme Court ruling that “cleared the way” for the Great Northern grain elevator’s demolition after standing for nearly 125 years is a disappointing demonstration of the apparent disdain city leaders and private companies show for our city’s history.

After many years of neglect, Archer Daniels Midland has gotten their wish to demolish this part of Buffalo’s history by a failure to maintain their property and a lack of stewardship by city government. Mayor Byron Brown’s administration is apparently more concerned with touting projects from his wealthy developer donors than the hard work of preserving these remnants from the past.

Although I only moved to Buffalo five years ago, I have really come to appreciate the historical architecture of the city. After living in Charlotte, N.C., a city which has experienced rapid, uncontrolled growth in recent years; the old, industrial feel of Buffalo was a refreshing change.