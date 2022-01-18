Letter: Demolish the grain elevator; build something attractive

With all that is happening in our world, I’m shocked this is even worthy of a topic, but I would like to give my two cents worth … are you kidding me? There is a small percentage of folks holding onto the past and won’t let go of a dilapidated, dirty, dangerous horrific eyesore of a building. Because it’s history? With no disrespect I understand in its day it employed many people with decent salaries, but those days are long gone.

In lieu of having such an ugly structure remain why not build a tasteful memorial on site? We are fortunate to have a gorgeous tourist attraction less than 30 minutes from downtown when tourists come in from not just our country but all over the world, they just don’t come in for the day, they make a trip of it and take in all the other sites which includes our downtown. Downtown has so many lovely sights that they would be more then pleased with – dinner, show, Sabres, Bisons, casino or whatever. I’m pretty sure a stop to take in the beauty of a grain elevator is not on anyone’s list. Sorry, I will never understand why anyone would think this ugly structure deserves to stay in our beautiful city that is trying hard to reinvent itself. Down with the old and ugly.