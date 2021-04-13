Letter: Democrats want to kill the filibuster for control

In 2005, when President Biden was in the Senate, he said that if you eliminate the filibuster, all it would be is a “power grab.” He’s right, the Democrats want to kill the filibuster so that they will have total control of the masses.

For example, the only way the bill H.R.1, “For The People Act,” can be passed is without the filibuster. Go to the Heritage Foundation website and read what it will do. It’s not for the people but for more government control. Welcome to a “Brave New World.”