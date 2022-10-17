Letter: Democrats talk incessantly about the same tired issues

It seems that almost every Democrat running for office only wants to talk about abortion and Donald Trump as the sole issues that voters should consider on Election Day. Nothing about ideas and/or policies to address: persistent inflation; the energy crisis for all Americans created by President Biden restrictions placed on the U.S. oil and natural gas industries; the daily tragedies occurring at our southern border due to an incoherent immigration policy; or, how the U.S. should respond to the challenges presented by China.