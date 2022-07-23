Letter: Democrats must search for good, young leaders

The present way and direction the Democrats are heading under Biden-Harris will lead to a disaster in November and beyond. If Donald Trump is not indicted by a Georgia State grand jury and the Department of Justice passes on a federal indictment in Washington, D.C., Trump will run and most likely lie his way back into office. Heaven help us all when the vengeance tour begins.

If elected, he will appoint sycophants who will do whatever they are told, no more Bill Barr or Mark Esper, who will stand up for truth. This country will be in moral danger, Vladimir Putin’s puppet will run the show again.

The Democrats have shown poor leadership in the White House and Congress. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have failed in Congress. President Biden has stumbled along without clear direction or purpose. Democrats need new, young, vibrant leaders in 2024, not Biden-Harris or Sen. Bernie Sanders.

I hope it can be done.

Daniel Botzko

Tonawanda