Letter: Democrats must now stop useless partisan bickering
As a Democrat I’m pleased that Georgia provided the edge in the Senate. Now that the Trump stew is back on simmer, I have a message for the Democratic leadership: don’t fight for me.

I want you to compromise for me. Since we’re in the majority, I want you to get me 60% of what I want. Then when we’re back in the minority, get me 40% of what I want. That way, we’ll all be getting some of what we want.

Most of the political ads say the candidate will fight for me. Stop being so belligerent, cooperate to accomplish something, and return to civil disagreement. The other side is not our enemy; it’s the other half of our collective conscience.

Bob Anderson

Buffalo

