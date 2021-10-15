Letter: Democrats, liberal base will ruin this great country

OK, how many people would like to admit they voted for the present administration? Well, it seems many people won’t admit it or regret the recent turn of events now affecting this country. Many people, including the ones that didn’t back this ticket, are going to suffer and sacrifice the most. This current administration, starting at the top, its cabinet and others have left this country nothing short of a train wreck.

The Democrats have put on the Superman cape and think they rule this country while ignoring the U.S. Constitution. We the people have been ignored and disregarded by the politicians who are now in control. Higher gas prices, rapid inflation, turmoil at the borders, rampant drugs, food prices soaring, sanctuary cities growing and a host of other problems have brought many Americans to a boiling point.

Are we ready yet to take control and bring this country back to normalcy and relive the American dream or go with the current status quo? Surely midterms will be a barometer and will set the tone if Americans have had enough of this debacle that the Democrats and their liberal base have driven us to.

Anthony Hammill

Buffalo