Letter: Democrats have forsaken Latino constituencies

Buffalo Democrats are wondering why many Latino Democrats are relocating to the Republican Party. The answer is very simple! Local Democrats - and I imagine the same is happening in the state and nation - are completely ignoring the will of the grassroots Puerto Rican/Latino communities. They starve non-profits that are truly serving their communities while they give millions to groups that have no connection to the people.

They are not doing it for Trump, they are doing it out of frustration with the Democratic leadership that is not listening to the Puerto Rican/Latino people.

Alberto Cappas

Buffalo

