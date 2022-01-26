Letter: Democrats are poised to deliver state run universal health care

When the Clintons took the White-house in 1992, the Democratic Party attempted to make health care a right for all Americans. At least then it would have covered only U.S. citizens. Hillary care, would have been provided by the central government, replacing private health insurance with some form of Medicare for all. Thankfully, that deal went down in flames. Next in 2009, President Barack Obama and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, prevailed in capturing about 15% of the private health insurance market with passage of the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare. Now the new crop of Democratic socialists are using the Covid-19 kerfuffle to bankrupt the health care sector of our economy. They dictate what services may be provided where and when. Not to mention terminating essential health care workers who refuse to comply with vaccines and boosters. Once the system collapses, the federal government will step in with another multi-trillion-dollar bailout. U.S. health care will become socialized under some new federal bureaucracy.