Letter: Democrats are poised to deliver state run universal health care

When the Clintons took the White-house in 1992, the Democratic Party attempted to make health care a right for all Americans. At least then it would have covered only U.S. citizens. Hillary care, would have been provided by the central government, replacing private health insurance with some form of Medicare for all. Thankfully, that deal went down in flames. Next in 2009, President Barack Obama and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, prevailed in capturing about 15% of the private health insurance market with passage of the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare. Now the new crop of Democratic socialists are using the Covid-19 kerfuffle to bankrupt the health care sector of our economy. They dictate what services may be provided where and when. Not to mention terminating essential health care workers who refuse to comply with vaccines and boosters. Once the system collapses, the federal government will step in with another multi-trillion-dollar bailout. U.S. health care will become socialized under some new federal bureaucracy.
Since taking office after Cuomo resigned in disgrace, Kathy Hochul has become Cuomo 2.0 but worse, she is pushing even more far left policies and mandates. One party rule is leading to an erosion of public safety, continued attacks on our personal freedoms, and economic policies which are forcing hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers to relocate to red states. Democratic socialists are now calling the shots. On Nov. 8 we need to elect Lee Zeldin governor.