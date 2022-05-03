 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Democrats are in trouble; they will lose in November

This is in response to “Republican Party is no longer the party of great significance.” The Democrats are going to get creamed in November. They know it and there’s nothing they can do about it. People are fed up with high gas prices, mask and vaccine mandates, empty store shelves, our wide open southern border, etc. Have you checked your natural gas heating bill lately? The Democrats currently have a majority of one vote, with Kamala Harris being the deciding vote. What kind of majority is that?

Jan Bernas

Tonawanda

