Letter: Democrats are acting hypocritical, as usual

It took just hours for shameless politicians to politicize the tragedy in the City of Buffalo. We were told – as always – it was former President Trump’s fault. We were told it was Tucker Carlson’s fault. We were told it was all Republicans’ fault.

Biden and his fellow opportunists used the tragedy solely for political gain, not because they actually felt sorrow for the victims of this horrible crime. We know this because Biden and the Democrats routinely ignore similar tragedies. The same weekend as the massacre of 10 innocent people in Buffalo, five people were gunned down in Chicago, and another five were shot dead in Philadelphia.

When a criminal mowed down six innocent people with his car in Wisconsin, and another shot up a subway train in New York, there was no visit to either place by Biden and his allies were deafeningly silent. Democrats ignored these deaths and many more because it doesn’t provide a political advantage.

The lesson we should learn is that for Democrats, not all lives matter.

Joseph Fahey

Amherst