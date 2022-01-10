Letter: Democrats and democracy still remain in danger

One year after radicalized “domestic terrorists” led the most damaging insurrection against our nation since British soldiers marched into Washington in 1814 – our country is still under attack – due to the Big Lie. All of these Trump supporters have been brainwashed by a combination of disinformation, outright lies and the hopelessly hypocritical Republican members in Congress who pretend that the events of Jan. 6, 2021 were not a “big deal.”

Recent evidence (evidence is proof, facts both visual and in print, and non-partisan) clearly show that our former president summoned this mob to D.C., whipped them into a menacing frenzy, sent them on to the Capitol and then, most disturbingly, sat in a room right off the Oval Office and watched the storming of our Capitol on television for over three hours; and did nothing, despite pleas from top aides and family members to call the whole thing off!

Obviously, Donald Trump was trying desperately to remain in office despite his defeat in a free and fair election. Obviously Trump has no respect for our constitution, the Bill of Rights, or the fact that the functioning of our democratic government depends upon the honesty of men and women who work for the people, not for themselves: and, most importantly, follow the rules.