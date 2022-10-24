Letter: Democratic voters must support law and order

Kathy Hochul talks about supporting women. Yet when numerous women, accused Gov. Cuomo of sexual harassment and misconduct, where was she? Did Hochul stand with those women? No. When former Gov. Andrew Cuomo forced the “bail reform” law through the Legislature, Hochul supported it, taking away a judge’s right to decide if a criminal should go to jail.

How many cars have to be stolen or broken into, how many people have to be attacked, before we, Democrats, say enough is enough?

Democrats control Washington, Albany, Erie County and Buffalo, but is this what we elected them for? They have failed us and it’s time we let them know it. Our children and our community deserves better. We must change things. Let’s take back our neighborhoods. It’s time for Democrats to change their vote, and support law and order.

Jackson Howard

Amherst