Letter: Democratic Socialists stand with Walton in mayoral race

Each year we are left with the same question: where are our leaders? Despite their commitment to exquisite showmanship and hospitality for the real estate developers and the police union, we are always asking, where are our leaders? While taxes are raised on the working class in Buffalo, millionaires are receiving tax breaks and access to power that has provided a horrific backdrop to the corporate welfare destroying communities across our country.

Buffalo Democratic Socialists of America is proud to stand with India Walton as she challenges the longtime incumbent in the upcoming mayoral primary. We look forward to gathering signatures over the next few weeks so on June 22 all of us in Buffalo can say enough-is-enough for this administration.

Walton has the leadership needed to represent our families and will bring transparency to City Hall through democratic oversight of critical municipal agencies. Walton is committed to the public health and safety of all of our residents. Walton is a true and bold champion of the people and it is time we elect her to be mayor of Buffalo.

Steven Jackson

Co-chair

Buffalo Chapter

Democratic Socialists of America