Letter: Democratic socialism has no footing in Buffalo

In the wake of Buffalo’s recent mayoral election, many radical progressives have somehow taken heart from the outcome, claiming India Walton’s defeat offers a glimmer of hope for “democratic socialism.” As in many things these days, the facts speak otherwise.

The voters of Buffalo emphatically rejected socialism, even softened by the linguistic frame of the “democratic” adjective. Walton lost to Byron Brown by a 60-40 vote split (comparable to the losses of George McGovern to Richard Nixon and Barry Goldwater to LBJ).

The socialist Walton lost in a landslide: (1) despite running as the Democratic Party’s endorsed candidate in a city in which nearly 70% of registered voters are Democrats, (2) despite being the only candidate on the ballot, (3) despite the high-profile endorsements by Sens. Charles Schumer, Kirsten Gillibrand, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, (4) despite the celebrity endorsements by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Cynthia Nixon, and (5) despite plenty of money coming into her campaign from outside Buffalo.