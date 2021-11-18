Letter: Democratic Party must rid itself of socialist candidates

The recent elections in Buffalo and in Virginia show that most Americans reject socialism at the ballot box, but also show that if socialism is painted with a more acceptable label, and particularly the Democratic label, it can make and has made significant inroads into America’s governing structure.

The following quotation attributed to Alexander Trachtenberg, a longtime activist in the Socialist Party of America and in the Communist Party USA, from an address he gave in the 1940s, leaves little doubt that the American Marxists intend to hijack the Democratic label.

“When we get ready to take the United States, we will not take it under the label of communism, we will not take it under the label of socialism, these labels are unpleasant to the American people, and they have been speared much. We will take it under labels that have been made lovable, we will take it under the labels of liberalism, progressivism and democracy, but take it we will.”

The recent results suggest that American Marxists may have hijacked not only the democracy but, possibly, the American Democratic Party itself.

Let us hope that this frightening wakeup call will cause the Democratic Party, in future elections, to endorse and allow only candidates who profess honest Democratic principles to run on its ballot party line.