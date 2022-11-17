 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Democratic Party cannot seem to get out of its own way

  Updated
On CNN's State of the Union, Dana Bash speaks to Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) about who he blames after Democrats lost four House seats in New York in the midterm elections.

I must congratulate the leadership of the Democratic Party in New York State. They did what the Republicans couldn’t have done without them. Their incompetence and arrogance lost the party control of the House of Representatives. Their lack of action in the face of the Zeldin campaign’s attack ads and the absence of a message addressing the concerns of this state’s citizens was a failure of leadership on a monumental scale. New York needs new leadership at the top of the Democratic Party, and I call upon those with the wherewithal to do something to make that happen. It is embarrassing to call myself a Democrat.

Raymond Castro

Glenwood

