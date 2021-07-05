Letter: Democratic grip on city explains GOP’s absence

In recent memory any registered Republican who has run for elected office in the City of Buffalo has lost decisively. This is not surprising considering the overwhelming Democratic party enrollment. The last registered Republican to serve on the Common Council was William Marcy, Jr., 38 years ago. The last time the residents of Buffalo elected a Republican mayor was nearly 60 years ago.

Why would any Republican choose to expend considerable time and money to run for an office that he or she would have no chance to win? Sadly, the two-party system has ceased to function in the City of Buffalo. Hopefully, it will return some day. With two parties you have different ideas and approaches, with more transparency which leads to less corruption. You may even attract community leaders to run for office, instead of a largely undistinguished group of career politicians. It’s up to the residents of Buffalo to decide what their future will be - a vibrant two-party democracy or a stagnant one-party government.