Letter: Democracy should prevail over political poor losers

There are a few lines of a pledge we all learned in school: “To the republic for which it stands, one nation under God indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” It seems some of our elected officials and people who listen to them have forgotten those lines or never really understood their meaning in the first place. Now the majority of us are left to suffer for the sins of a few. We’ve been taught that the court system is there to solve the disagreements and keep us on the straight and narrow. If this is the case, how long are we going to hear about the “stolen” election? It’s been certified by the states and efforts to overturn the outcome rejected by the Supreme Court. Now it’s about time for the same courts to tell the town crier to shut up.