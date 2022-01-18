Letter: Democracy should not mean America plunges into debt

Think everyone is equal? Compare: Mother Teresa versus Osama bin Laden, Nelson Mandela versus Adolph Hitler, Albert Einstein versus the village idiot. The list goes on. Bell shaped curves describe humans. Some are intelligent, some ignorant. This applies to morals as well as intelligence. Some think democracy can’t work because the ignorant and greedy will vote themselves more than is affordable. Our worsening debt makes some wonder. But I am still hopeful, even though managing society is like guiding an aircraft carrier with broken steering parts.

Even though imperfect, democracy is better than dictatorships and monarchies which have their own problems. Democracies benefit the most people. To improve ours, education and what is taught are key. Education leads to better lives. It starts with facts. Yes, reasoning and morals are important. But these can be subject to interpretation. Ground education in mathematics and logic, which are not subject to interpretation. Voters, regardless of ability, should be repeatedly exposed to mathematical facts such as only being able to afford what we have the money to pay for. Eventually excessive debt crushes society and tears it apart. Just think of the riots and chaos that will happen when the economy crashes and the freebies are stopped. If the majority cannot see this, then our democracy is doomed.