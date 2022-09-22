Letter: Democracy must maintain order if it is to survive

Contrary to what some Americans seem to think, democracy does not mean doing or saying anything we want at any time. That’s called anarchy (or more accurately, chaos.) Only someone living alone on an island should expect such an unbridled existence. Freedom requires responsibility, and those who reference exaggerated terms like “tyranny” or “dictatorship” to describe our current systems of governance have no idea what such terms truly mean. But supporting so-called leaders or officials whose sole concern is their own ego or political survival will quickly lead to that authoritarian governance they claim to dread.

Some of these followers sell their souls to individuals whose goal is absolute power, regardless of the impact on citizens. It seems that many in this group, including some former military (who theoretically should be accustomed to obeying rules and serving the common good,) simply do not respect even mild discipline. They mistakenly believe that, in a civil society, rules are optional or can be manipulated when they become inconvenient.

As a Christian who tries to live by biblical values, I am definitely not happy with some of the decisions made by elected officials. But even Jesus respected the role of government, and God does not represent any political party. In our country, no single issue should take precedence over integrity and decency as the core of our system. Rogue Americans who accuse others of being divisive, when they themselves create disharmony, surrender their own credibility. Violence, untruths, and self-serving ambition will not make America great.

Melissa Cumming

Hamburg