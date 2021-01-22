Letter: Democracy is still losing against authoritarianism

In wake of Washington D.C. chaos Jan. 6, it’s more apparent in the world that democracy is losing its battle with authoritarianism. Losing in the propaganda wars and losing badly especially in the United States where a considerably large segment of the population apparently wants an end to the democratic process.

Autocratic/authoritarian nations like China, Russia, North Korea, Iran and add Hungary and Poland have benefited in the propaganda wars against the democratic western world.

Though imperfect, democracy is still the best gig in town compared to an authoritarian dictatorship form of government. At least one can make their voice heard in a democracy obviously through exercising their right to vote and right to protest peacefully. The latter unfortunately didn’t happen recently as the line was crossed. I am all for protesting peacefully but if one inflicts damage to people and property, they deserve the consequences which should be swift and severe.

If democracy was in a bare-knuckled boxing match with authoritarianism, it would now be against the ropes, bleeding profusely, getting continuously knocked to the canvas several times. It hasn’t been knocked out yet but it’s frighteningly close.