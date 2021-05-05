Letter: Democracy is, after all, preferable than dictatorship

Some time ago, I posed the question, “Do we want democracy or dictatorship?” After much thought and the reading of a number of books relating to the writing of our United States Constitution, I have decided that the answer should be “democracy.” The men who gathered in Philadelphia in 1787 spent the summer establishing a new government that would repair the problems of their first effort, the Articles of Confederation. Although their motivations were sometimes selfish and hypocritical and their arguments often specious, the resulting document has stood the test of time. It was only through their dedicated collaboration that a useful document was achieved.

On the other hand, dictatorship is attractive to many people. It is useful to be able to throw the burden to another person, a ”savior” for example, and disabuse oneself of any responsibility for the results. However, from my point of view, the result of a concerted effort by a concerned and open-minded electorate is much more likely to result in a worthwhile product. Therefore, I would put my trust in the democratic process. I suggest that everyone read one or more of the several books that describe the work of that first Constitutional Assembly. It almost seems amazing that something so effective could have been created.