Letter: Demler made an unfair comment during pandemic

Alan Pergament wrote of Maryalice Demler’s political “quip.” It was much more than a quip. The quip urged retribution on election day for the governor. That statement is beyond the pale. No one knew how to handle the pandemic when it started. The national government failed us. The governor stepped in and from scratch marshalled the resources that made New York the leader in combatting the virus in our country and even around the world. Maybe Demler could have done better. I doubt it.