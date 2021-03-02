Letter: Demler has every right to speak her own mind

I’m appalled at the opinion regarding our beloved news anchor Maryalice Demler of Channel 2 News. She has no reason to apologize for saying a statement we’ve heard so often that it’s one of our habitual statements often said out loud.

If you are unhappy with the system remember on Election Day.

We have heard this line until blue in our faces. I can say my kids have heard this said endlessly in school and at home and probably where they work too. It’s a statement made all over the United States and so our news person who has most likely stated this at home and with friends as myself have been known to say a thousand times gets a knock down. A thrashing of how could you say such a thing?

That’s enough. That was my last straw on perfectionism. We can’t speak Buffalo Talk anymore?

I look forward to our news teams right here in our hometown. They tell it like it is and we like it this way. We communicate here without fear because we have a way of life we trust in and believe. Most if not all of us live the Golden Rule, we try our hardest to live this way here in Western New York and it’s been our best kept secret of why we get along and love it here.

Debra L. Popp

Clarence