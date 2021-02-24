 Skip to main content
Letter: Demler got it right in criticizing Cuomo
In response to a column by Alan Pergament published Feb. 9, Pergament took issue with Channel 2’s Maryalice Demler’s comments regarding Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s lack of foresight and poor leadership in the roll out of Covid-19 vaccines. It is rare that local TV reporters and anchors inject personal or controversial comments, but in this case she was certainly justified. The governor has personally created a circus throughout this past year with actions and inactions that affect all New Yorkers.

Scott Gorton

Williamsville

