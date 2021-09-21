Letter: Demand preservation of the Outer Harbor

The Erie County Harbor Development Corporation and the Common Council are again meeting to try to force the building of an amphitheater on the Outer Harbor. This comes in spite of over 90% of our citizens saying they do not want it. The citizens have overwhelmingly expressed a desire for a natural park allowing low impact activities such as walking, bike riding and enjoying the beautiful surroundings that we are so fortunate to have. We also have Times Beach which is within a stone’s throw and has been preserved and recognized for its value as a migratory bird flyway zone. Does this make sense to bring in crowds of people, loud music and entertainment? Let’s not even talk about the parking and all of the destruction that comes with that.

What’s my stake in this? I was born and raised on a farm in Illinois and have a deep attachment to nature and have only developed a deeper love for nature as I have grown older. I remember the first time I saw Lake Michigan and could not take my eyes off of it, so moved by its beauty. All of us deserve to have a place to peacefully enjoy Lake Erie. I am painfully aware of climate change and its damaging effects. I also know that the only way we can mitigate these effects for our children and grandchildren is to stand up for saving what we can and find ways to undo the damage we have wrought.