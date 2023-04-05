Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee came out with the predictable GOP antidote following this recent school murder by offering up a ubiquitous thoughts and prayers romanticism. A grim reminder why his police force and citizens were appalled at his signing of the permit-less gun carry bill which he autographed into law at a gunmaker’s factory. What a guy. Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles, the Republican who represents the district that Covenant School is in Nashville last year sent out a Christmas card showing he, his wife and the two oldest kids holding assault rifles. Their youngest is holding an oversized Merry Christmas Card and behind them all stands a decorated tree. Kids eight and nine years old were butchered in school by a shooter that also killed three adults before police ended her troubled life.

The number one cause of death of children in this country results from gunfire. The methodical gunning down of citizens via America’s care-free automatic rifle sprees adds to this sordid count more than daily. Availability, open carry, permit-less sales and useless background checks (to name a few) has resulted in executioners who continue to refuse to hearken to the outpouring of thoughts and prayers being launched their way via the millions who have yet to be shot.

God apparently isn’t listening or why else would a deity continue to thin His herd in this grizzly fashion daily?, Anyone, especially in red states, who is breathing can buy, carry and receive not one stipulation on the gun sale. Anybody who thinks this nausea will get better via thoughts and prayers needs to find a more empathetic deity or begin to demand that pathetic politicians create effective laws to stop this madness.

Stephen F. Saracino

Buffalo