Letter: Demand for new stadium shows NFL's arrogance

I once leased an automobile. The company that owned the car made me pay a monthly fee and I was also responsible to buy my own gas and pay for maintenance.

I also leased an apartment. Once again, I paid the owner a monthly fee and I was responsible for any damages to the building.

Erie County owns a football stadium. A football team “leases” the stadium, yet they pay nothing for its use. The taxpayers foot the bill for everything and get no payments in return. Now the team says the stadium isn’t good enough for them, so they want the taxpayers to build them a new one. The worst part is that the “team” originally wanted the taxpayers to pay the full amount. Just to clarify, the owners of the team are billionaires and the taxpayers at best are only middle class.

Having the team is certainly a source of local pride, and restaurants, bars and hotels certainly reap big benefits on game days. But the rest of the taxpayers have to foot the bill. Any monetary “benefit” to the county is overstated and not real.

To make matters even worse, the team implies that if the taxpayers don’t cough up the money they may move out of town. Some of the taxpayers are upset at the events of the day, and they say go ahead and move. In fact, they will happily help them pack.