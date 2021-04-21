Letter: Delta, Coca-Cola, MLB should stay out of politics

As a lifetime Buffalo Bison fan, who has long-ago given up on the Bills and NFL decision. I’ll read the Buffalo News for the results at the public library. As an liberal American, I will not watch or go to a baseball game ever again, based on the MLB moving the All-Star game from Atlanta. It is time for the other half of Americans to stand up. This is getting out of hand.

Companies such as Delta, Coca-Cola and MLB should have no involvement in political issues. The new law has absolutely nothing to do with “social justice.” For these businesses to take action is nothing more than blackmail. MLB should consider that many of their customers and fans are patriotic Democrats. It’s time that patriots turn the tables and boycott the products and services of these corporate cowards.

President Biden piled on with his own novel spin, likely provided by his handlers, leaving most of the public with a load of misinformation. Biden needs to put down his coloring book and crayons and read the Georgia voting law before he foolishly takes it to task.

Vote Bernie Sanders 2024.

Joe Cyran

Buffalo