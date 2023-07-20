Regarding the June 30 article by Matt Glynn highlighting how the federal government bailed out the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers pension fund: I’m happy for the 449 IBEW workers who earned a pension and can now feel relief that their futures are more secure. I know they were all apprehensive for the last three years while this deal was in the making. I know exactly how it feels to have one’s rightfully earned pension threatened. You see, I am one of over 20,000 Delphi salaried retirees dealing with a pension reduction for the last 14 years. However, in our case, our pension was not facing insolvency: rather, it was part of the Obama administration deal to bail out GM in 2009. For some unfathomable reason, the government took the Delphi pension fund, directed the Pension Benefit Guarantee Corporation to top off union workers’ pensions, while leaving the salaried workers' pensions much reduced. For the last 14 years, the Delphi salaried workers have lived with this injustice. And to see the IBEW workers get federal help after only three years, and on the heels of a recent bailout of the Teamsters’ pension fund, it really stings to get left out again. The union won in the Delphi deal, the Teamsters won, the IBEW won, the Delphi salaried workers got the short end of the stick. It’s really sad to see our own government continue to treat us unfairly. Not surprisingly, there are more votes in unions than there are Delphi salaried retirees – guess where the elected officials’ allegiances lie (apologies to Claudia Tenney who has supported us). To paraphrase George Orwell, all people are created equal – but union workers are more equal than others.