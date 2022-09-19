Letter: Della Pia will respect the rights of all voters

Several recent letters to this paper noted the lack of details in Nick Langworthy’s website about what he stands for. Not surprising as most MAGA Republicans are not for anything. They are only opposed to women controlling their own bodies, contraception, the rights of gay and lesbians, saving our planet and a free and fair democracy. In contrast Max Della Pia has made it clear what he is for. He wants equality for women, minorities, and LGBTQ. Climate change is real and he wants to ensure our lakes and rivers stay clean. He wants to get control of big pharma and make drug prices reasonable for everyone. Della Pia supports the recently passed American Rescue Plan that will aid with education, child care, health care and energy. This election is about saving your rights. Don’t let MAGA extremists get control of Congress.