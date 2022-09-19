Letter: Della Pia is the obvious choice for voters in the 23rd District

I agree with everything that was written about Nick Langworthy’s candidacy and his reliance on Republican rhetoric to sell himself as a successor to Tom Reed, rather than telling us what he would do as a congressman to have a real impact on the lives of his constituents in the new NY-23.

However, the writer neglected to mention that voters have an alternative to Langworthy. Contrary to what Langworthy would have you believe, his opponent is not Joe Biden. Max Della Pia, from Owego in Tioga County, is the Democratic candidate. It strikes me that if Della Pia had an “R” after his name, he would be a shoo-in for the job, because seldom do you meet someone more qualified, in terms of experience and personality, for elected office than Della Pia. He is a veteran with many years of leadership experience. Intelligent and compassionate, he is a good listener and is curious about the lives and needs of his potential constituents.(Definitely worth the time to Google. His website, unlike Langworthy’s, is very informative.) If elected, he sees himself as representing all his constituents, not just those who agree with him politically.