Letter: Della Pia is the best choice for NY-23

As long as Nicholas Langworthy and Carl Paladino quibble with each other over who is the most conservative or who is Donald Trump’s favorite, it is good to know that we do have another choice in the race for the 23rd Congressional District.

Max Della Pia is a retired Air Force Colonel who is a past commander of the 109th Airlift Wing. His website, unlike those of the two Republican candidates, spells out exactly where he stands on key issues. How refreshing.

Della Pia will represent us well in Washington.

Claudia Kelly

Hamburg

