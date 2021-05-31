Letter: Defunding the police endangers the public

Defund the police is stupid.

Defunding a portion of their budget is tragic.

Stop patrolling in high crime areas? They should concentrate their efforts on areas where people live in comfort and splendor. They should divert resources away from those citizens who want the police in their neighborhoods so their kids can go outdoors and play without fear. They should not stop anyone who is speeding, driving an unregistered vehicle, broken brake lights, if they’re Black. They should not be available to take the ear-splitting ATVs that speed up and down those streets away from their owners, answer distress calls, investigate shootings, drug gangs and be a recognized deterrent in the community for all things that go against living a better life.

All of this should not happen because of cowboys in the police departments across the nation and a history of brutal actions against minorities and immigrants. I mean brutal.

I’d like to note that throwing away the baby with the bathwater, an old, old expression, applies here. Throw out the bushel because of a rotten apple, or make the bushel really, really small so that only a few apples can fit and fewer bad ones will make it in. You won’t have as many apples to provide nutrition, but you might not get as many bad ones.