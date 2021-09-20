Letter: Deforestation by developers must be stopped in its tracks

On a recent PBS program about extinction, Sir David Attenborough spoke gravely about looming mass extinctions, the assault on biodiversity, and the impact it all has on the planet and our ability to survive on it – something that should be extremely concerning to each of us.

Two significant parts of the crisis of biodiversity he spoke about are deforestation and habitat destruction. The impacts of these problems go far beyond their immediate locales and contribute to far-ranging challenges from increases in pandemic diseases to our water quality to our ability to produce food. It’s not simply cutting down some trees, it’s starting a domino effect with serious lasting consequences.

Unfortunately I’ve been witnessing daily what Attenborough is trying to warn us about as I drive by the devastation being caused by the latest sprawl development on Grand Island, Southpointe. Whether it’s this or Muir Woods in Amherst or any generic development in any suburban or exurban community, when are consumers going to understand the impact of their choices? When are governments going to protect natural spaces and say no to developers? When are developers going to be responsible and revise their practices? These and communities around the country already have enough developable land, when is it enough?