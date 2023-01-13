Letter: Defibrillators are vital to rescue efforts

As we all held our own breath, at the sight of one of our own Buffalo Bills players taking his last, we must see the big picture.

A man's life hung in the balance, as we watched. Defibrillation to the rescue.

Professionals trained to administer this life-sustaining measure in critical minutes.

The NFL has access to this equipment, but what about high school sports teams, public venues, churches, community centers and the like?

Training to utilize this equipment, can take this unimaginable crisis and create opportunity? So much so, that others lives will be saved.

Continued prayers for our beloved Damar Hamlin, his family and teammates ... a speedy full recovery.

Broderick Cason

Buffalo