Letter: Defense attorney assault shows dedication to the job

The Sept. 30 Buffalo News story of a defense attorney being assaulted by his own client serves as a reminder of what they can face when defending the sometimes-violent law breakers among us.

Defense attorneys serve an invaluable role in the administration of criminal justice. They zealously defend the accused, fighting for the best possible outcome, protecting their due process rights, and arguing for mercy for those they represent. They serve as a backstop and check-and-balance against governmental overreach. They perform a not-always-popular but necessary service that keeps our adversarial justice system functioning. Society should be thankful for their dedication to their clients, their ethical behavior, and their fealty to the courts in which they serve.

Here’s wishing the assaulted attorney a quick recovery. He can take pride in knowing he did his best to help his client. This former practitioner on the other side of the criminal justice system says all his colleagues should feel the same pride.

Gary Brignone

Amherst