Letter: Defeating gun violence will take unity among all

A recent commentary urging steps the City of Chicago might take to combat the dreadful impact of this nation’s gun violence pandemic, did wonders for my morale. We Are Women Warriors, a family and community empowerment organization here, embarked on a gun violence awareness and prevention initiative this past February. Less than 90 days later, one of our charter members was murdered inside a grocery store, alongside nine other likewise innocent individuals.

Three other persons were also shot but, miraculously, survived that horrific racial animus-fueled domestic terrorist attack. This country has a profound, and out of control, gun violence problem on its hands. The only environmental response that seems likely to be both constructive, and possibly effective, against it, is that which we, historically, and particularly since the assassination of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., have had a dire and difficult issue with. Unity.

Mitigating gun violence will require “we,” meaning “all” of this nation’s peace-loving inhabitants, joining in a coordinated and collective struggle against it. Sadly, we will likely be offset by shenanigans from the gun lobby, the entertainment industry and its related sectors, like film companies, and too, the broadcast media establishment.

Violent extremism, hatred, and the distorted hip-hop culture phenomenon referred to as “drill” rap, all these do society a profound disservice. One current atmosphere, prevailing inside this nation, is a culture of death. An uncompassionate regard for life is advancing, and glorification and legitimization of violence, against teens, students, women, children, you name it, is tolerated. That must end. A particularly insightful 2015 article, in The Atlantic, defined the threat staring this nation down in utterly clear and heartbreaking terms. We should have seen the gun violence crisis coming, decades ago. Now, we inhabit a “bullet with no name on it” circumstance.

Sherry Sherrill

Special Projects Facilitator

We Are Women Warriors

Buffalo