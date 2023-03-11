When you have no power for 22 hours, it gives you a lot of time to think. First off, I thought how the people in Ukraine have been without power for months, and in addition, have bombs dropping down on them almost daily. Suddenly the ice storm doesn’t seem so bad.

The next thing my cooling brain cells pondered was Kathy Hochul’s plan to “electrify” the state. This seems like a classic example of putting the cart before the horse. If the grid couldn’t handle an ice storm, how will it manage the added stress of everyone going electric?

There has been a pattern in this nation where governors and state Legislatures feel they know exactly what’s good for you. Several states have passed, or proposed, legislation to curtail voting rights, abolish abortion and exclude certain subjects from school curriculums. Not to be outdone, “Big Sister” and her cronies in New York want to dictate what type of furnace and appliances you can buy and install in your home. If this is passed, they can pat themselves on the back and claim … what? That our carbon footprint has been reduced? India burns coal for 70% of its power needs. China burns more coal than the rest of the world combined. This law would be a drop in the bucket towards saving the environment while creating unnecessary expense for those who can least afford it.

On paper this utopian idea seems forward thinking, but in practice, not so much.

Instead of ramming it down our throats, a more sensible alternative would be a referendum to determine if this is an idea whose time has come.

Let the voters decide. What a radical concept!

Paul Bojanowski

Cheektowaga