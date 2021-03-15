Letter: Dedication to Trump can fuel extreme ideals

Not enough attention has been paid to the role of far-right Christian nationalism in the cultish devotion to Donald Trump that still infects the Republican Party. For years, religious right pastors and televangelists have declared Trump, despite his complete lack of morals, to be God’s Chosen One. He was the man who would save America from everything they don’t like, in particular by packing the courts with like-minded judges. Of course, these preachers prophesied a Trump victory in 2020. God’s work wasn’t finished. Suppose you believed these prophesies. Suppose you believe that to oppose Trump is to oppose God. Wouldn’t you have to believe Trump’s Big Lie that the election was stolen?
Adam Kinzinger’s family does. Kinzinger, one of only 10 Republican congressmen to vote for Trump’s impeachment, has been publicly vilified by 11 family members for that vote. They accuse him of going “against your Christian principles” and joining the “devil’s army,” saying “What a disappointment you are to us and to God.” At the deadly insurrection of Jan. 6, many of the rioters carried crosses and brandished flags saying things like “Jesus is my Savior; Trump is my President.” It all brings to mind the words of Voltaire: “Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.”
Kenneth Boudreau
Tonawanda