Letter: Dedication to Trump can fuel extreme ideals

Not enough attention has been paid to the role of far-right Christian nationalism in the cultish devotion to Donald Trump that still infects the Republican Party. For years, religious right pastors and televangelists have declared Trump, despite his complete lack of morals, to be God’s Chosen One. He was the man who would save America from everything they don’t like, in particular by packing the courts with like-minded judges. Of course, these preachers prophesied a Trump victory in 2020. God’s work wasn’t finished. Suppose you believed these prophesies. Suppose you believe that to oppose Trump is to oppose God. Wouldn’t you have to believe Trump’s Big Lie that the election was stolen?