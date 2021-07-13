Letter: Declare gun violence as a national emergency

It’s time. The time has come, actually it is long past due, for the declaration of a national public health emergency over gun violence. No country on Earth, save ours, is experiencing this continuing calamity which has no end in sight. It is simply outrageous that our federal government is doing virtually nothing to stem this violence.

The fact that a small minority of National Rifle Association members can hold such sway over our country is an abomination which must be addressed. Unlike the tobacco companies, gun manufacturers are protected from lawsuits which would hold them responsible for the mayhem their products produce. Why? The NRA has tried to limit doctors inquiring about their patients’ gun ownership, with some success. They continue to object to any limitations on gun ownership.

Wayne LaPierre, CEO of the NRA, famously said that “the only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.” That has never been true, not even on “Gunsmoke.” What is true is that the crazy proliferation of weapons is causing danger to shoppers, co-workers, students, children, worshippers, highway travelers and all of us.